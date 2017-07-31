× 22-month-old dies after being found unresponsive in Illinois pool

ELWOOD, Ill. — Authorities say a 22-month-old boy has died after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a home in northern Illinois.

The Will County coroner’s office says Traeger A. Moore was found in the pool in Elwood on Saturday and was taken to a hospital in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary autopsy results released Sunday revealed that Traeger drowned.

The Will County sheriff’s office is investigating.

Serena Magosky is Traeger’s godmother. She tells The (Joliet) Herald-News that the pool has a ladder and deck area that can only be accessed through a locked gate.