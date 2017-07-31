Chicago cracks down on unlicensed party bus

CHICAGO — When you’re making a reservation for a party bus in the city, you may not think to ask if the company is licensed.

Now you need to find out or risking losing your money.

That’s because a new Chicago ordinance is cracking down on unlicensed party buses that Chicago police say have been a source of concern for some time.

It gives the city the power to stop a party bus from operating if it does not have a proper license.

For consumers, it’s buyer beware.

Police say some gangs rent the buses to go bar hopping. But they end up in rival gang territory which has ended in fights and even gunfire.

The city says it’s up to consumers to do their due diligence when booking one of these buses.