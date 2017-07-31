Chicago officer wounded in shooting thanks kids for support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Ten days after being shot while on duty, a Chicago police officer is taking time out from her rehab to return a kindness.

9th District Officer Vicky Mendoza was responding to a robbery of a T-Mobile store earlier this month when she was shot in the leg. She was rushed to the hospital by fellow officers.

Three men have been charged with attempted first degree murder.

Officer Mendoza was the guest at the park district's Wilson Field house Monday at 32nd and Racine to thank some camp kids who made get well cards for her.

She also answered question after question from the kids.

When all was said and done the experience she says is just what the doctor ordered.

“I have a goal. I do the Hustle up the Hancock every year,” she said. “That's the goal I'm going to work for.”

And Officer Mendoza says there is no chance she's going to leave the department and what she calls a job she was born to do.