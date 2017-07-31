FeedonThis: A “Hall” of an Anniversary for Jarrett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Twenty-four years ago, he was a teenager making history.

For the first time in the history of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a son was welcoming his father to immortality. On July 31, 1993, Jarrett Payton introduced his father Walter before he was official enshrined in Canton for his incredible career with the Chicago Bears.

Of course we couldn't let this great anniversary go without a mention on Sports Feed. That part of Social Fodder is part of the #FeedonThis from Monday's show which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jarrett would decided to go with another Bears' running back for his pick for Man Crush Monday while Josh decided to go with a sometimes forgotten future Hall of Famer.

See who the guys picked in this week's #MCM in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Theo Epstein and Rick Hahn could be the Man Crush Monday picks for a number of their fans this trade deadline.

Each made a number of moves the last few weeks that have set the course for their particular team over the next few months and years.

Jarrett and Josh discuss how the White Sox and Cubs did at the trade deadline in the video above.