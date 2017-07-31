Steve Bartman receives 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series Championship ring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A WGN News exclusive -- Steve Bartman has received an official Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Championship ring as a special gift from the Ricketts family and the Cubs organization.

Arguably the team's most infamous fans, Bartman is remembered for tipping a foul ball that left fielder Moises Alou unsuccessfully dove for in the stands during Game 6 of the 2003 National League Championship Series.

Now, 14 years later, Cubs owner Tom Ricketts thought it was high time to extend an olive branch.

Bartman received the ring before noon Monday in Ricketts' office. Cubs President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein and President of Operations Kenney Crane were also present. Ricketts then showed Bartman around Wrigley a bit, so he could see what was new since he'd last been to the park. No photos or videos of the ring presentation are expected to be released due to Bartman's request for privacy.

"On behalf of the entire Chicago Cubs organization, we are honored to present a 2016 World Series Championship Ring to Mr. Steve Bartman," the Cubs told WGN in a statement. "We hope this provides closure on an unfortunate chapter of the story that has perpetuated throughout our quest to win a long-awaited World Series. While no gesture can fully lift the public burden he has endured for more than a decade, we felt it was important Steve knows he has been and continues to be fully embraced by this organization. After all he has sacrificed, we are proud to recognize Steve Bartman with this gift today."

Steve Bartman issued the following statement