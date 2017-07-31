Video captures man breaking into Mount Prospect home with child inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. -- Police in Mount Prospect want the public's help in identifying a home invader.

A surveillance video captured a man, about 60-65 years old, kicking down the door of a home on North William Street around noon on Sunday the 23rd.

A child upstairs heard the commotion, and locked a bedroom door and hid.

When the man ran up the stairs and tried to open the bedroom door, the child screamed, and scared him away.

Mount Prospect police say he hasn't been caught yet.

The man has white hair and was wearing a black baseball hat, black T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Department’s Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect by calling (847) 590-7867. Tips made through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest of the suspect could be eligible for a reward of $1,000.