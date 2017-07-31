White Sox prospects Yoan Moncada, Willy Garcia injured in outfield collision Monday night

CHICAGO – After a few months of so much optimism, White Sox fans had their breath taken away by something much different on Monday night.

In the sixth inning of their game against the Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field, White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada and outfielder Willy Garcia collided while going for a fly ball in short right field hit by Toronto’s Darwin Barney.

Both players left the game after being down for several minutes. X-Rays on Moncada’s knee were negative and he’s ruled “Day-To-Day” with a knee contusion. Garcia was diagnosed with a “head contusion” and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Here is the Garcia-Moncada collision. Yoan was attended to by athletic trainers then carted off. No update on either player yet. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/EvNuo1IOyb — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 1, 2017

As the ball descended, Garcia slid to avoid Moncada, who tried to jump over the outfielder but didn’t quite make it. Moncada’s right knee hit Garcia in the head and both went down immediately.

Athletic trainers from the White Sox and the Blue Jays attended to both players for several minutes. Moncada was helped onto a cart and taken off the field while Garcia walked back on his own power to the White Sox dugout.

