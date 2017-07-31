Woman missing since July 4 from Chicago’s NW Side

CHICAGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who’s been missing since July 4.

Martha “Tica” Sanchez, 24, was last seen around 3 p.m. on July 4 in the 5100 block of West Fletcher Street in the city’s Cragin neighborhood.

Sanchez is described as a Hispanic woman, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 120 lbs with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

When she vanished, she was wearing a short turquoise colored dress and high heels.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.