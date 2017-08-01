4 shot in Chicago’s Humboldt Park

CHICAGO – Four people were injured in a shooting on Chicago’s West Side.

Police say four victims were shot near Chicago and Monticello in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the victims were sitting on a porch when a suspect approached them and started shooting.

Police say a 66-year-old man was shot in the side. A 17-year-old boy was also shot in the side. A 31-year-old man was shot in the stomach. A second 31-year-old man was shot in the side.

All four victims were taken to the hospital and are listed as stable.

No one is in custody. There is no word about a motive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.