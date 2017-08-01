Chicago Fire goalkeeper Matt Lampson joins Sports Feed before MLS All-Star Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As the MLS All-Star Game comes to Chicago, the Fire are one of the best teams in the league.

Many wouldn't have thought that was possible a year ago when the team was still rebuilding with a new front office and head coach. But an influx of young players and international talent has the Fire just two points out of the top spot in the MLS.

One of the reasons is the strong play of goalkeeper Matt Lampson, who knows a thing or two about fighting back for success.

He discussed his career, overcoming cancer, and the success of this year's Fire team with Jarrett Payton on Tuesday night's Sports Feed. You can watch that segment in the video above or below.