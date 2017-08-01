Josh discusses a big week for the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Happy times are back again at Wrigley Field.

Not like they ever really left, but after a swoon in early July the Cubs are back in first place in the NL Central thanks to 13 wins in their last 16 games.

Now comes the test for the 2017 team - a three-game series with the 60-45 Diamonbacks and the NL East leading Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field.

Before the Cubs faced Arizona Tuesday night at Wrigley Field, Josh Frydman took some time to preview the upcoming series with Jarrett Payton on Tuesday night's Sports Feed.

Watch their discussion on the front running Cubs along with a dramatic night for the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday night in the video above or below.