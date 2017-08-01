The Bigs make a return visit to Sports Feed on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - You've probably seen their coverage on Twitter or Facebook over the past few years at Wrigley Field, documenting one of the greatest eras in Cubs' history.

Eugene McIntosh and Terrence Tomlin provide coverage of the defending World Series champions along with other sports in Chicago for "The Bigs" website. Their work has created a sizable followign in Chicago as the duo continues to cover a number of events around the team.

On Tuesday, Eugene and Terrence returned to Sports Feed to discuss the Bears & more with Jarrett Payton. To watch their segments on the show, click on the video above or below.