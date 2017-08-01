White Sox place Willy Garcia on 7-day DL with concussion

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have placed outfielder Willy Garcia on the seven-day disabled list because of a concussion he suffered during a frightening collision with top prospect Yoan Moncada.

Chicago also purchased infielder/outfielder Nicky Delmonico’s contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Garcia was injured attempting a sliding catch in shallow right field against Toronto on Monday.

Here is the Garcia-Moncada collision. Yoan was attended to by athletic trainers then carted off. No update on either player yet. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/EvNuo1IOyb — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 1, 2017

He and Moncada were chasing Darwin Barney’s bases-loaded blooper when the second baseman kneed a sliding Garcia in the head. The ball trickled out of Garcia’s glove for a three-run double.

Moncada put no pressure on his right leg while he was helped to a cart by Jose Abreu. The team says X-rays on Moncada were negative, and the second baseman is day to day with a bruised knee.

Garcia walked off on his own power.