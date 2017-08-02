FeedonThis: A Championship Opening to Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman spontaneously broke out into a chorus of "We Are The Champions" to start Wednesday's Sports Feed, it would have been warranted.

After all, the anchors were holding a pair of championship belts in their hands as the show began.

They didn't belong to them; instead they were the property of boxer and Sports Feed guest Mike Jimenez. But at the least, it made for an interesting open.

That's part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

The Cubs bats have been blazing since the All-Star Break - and it didn't get any better than Tuesday night.

Joe Maddon's team clubbed five homers and scored 16 runs in a 12-run beatdown of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

What's behind the strong offense over the last month or so? Josh and Jarrett discuss in the video above.

Kevin White wasn't a happy man on Wednesday even before he met the media.

The Bears receiver told fans on Twitter that they shouldn't believe everything they hear about him. Later during his news conference at Training Camp, White told reporters that not everything said about him is true.

So what was he talking about? Jarrett and Josh discuss in the video above.