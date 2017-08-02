Northwestern professor issued arrest warrant in River North fatal stabbing

CHICAGO — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Northwestern associate professor and a University of Oxford employee in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in a Near North Side apartment.

On Monday, a Cook County judge issued arrest warrants for NU Associate professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, and University of Oxford employee Andrew Warren, 56.

The two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranheau — who was found Thursday night in a River North apartment at 540 North State.

Authorities say the two should be considered armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.