Pregnant mother, sons killed in Beecher crash laid to rest today

CRETE, Ill --A pregnant mother and her three young sons were laid to rest Wednesday, eight days after they were killed in a car crash.

Lindsey Schmidt and her sons Owen, Weston and Kaleb were on their way to vacation bible school last week in Beecher, when the driver of a pickup ran a stop sign and slammed into their car.

The driver of the pickup survived and has been cited for running a stop sign.

Visitation for the victims was held Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crete.

Culver's restaurant in Crete plans to hold a fund raising event for the Schmidt family next Monday.