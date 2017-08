NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that destroyed a home in Naperville.

The fire started around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Springhill Circle.

Witnesses say there was an explosion in the attached garage, and then the flames quickly spread to the house and a neighboring one.

Forty-five firefighters and 19 vehicles from 10 suburbs were called in to battle the flames.

No one was injured in either house.