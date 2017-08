PALOS HILLS, Ill. — A body was found inside a burning car in Palos Hills.

A passerby saw the fire Monday morning in a grassy area at 108th and Roberts Road.

Police and fire crews arrived to find the 4-door sedan still smoldering.

It is unknown if the person died before the fire started.

The medical examiner’s office has yet to identify the body or determine a cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.