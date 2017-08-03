Jimmy Greenfield talks Cubs, pays tribute to John Arguello on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Under Joe Maddon, the month of August has belonged to the North Siders.

In 2015 and 2016, playoff spots were essentially sealed up an impressive 30 days of baseball. This year, the Cubs surged at the end of July coming into August, hoping that this month will put them in the postseason for a third-straight year.

While that was on Jimmy Greenfield's mind as he visited Sports Feed, he was also reflecting on John Arguello. The longtime "Cubs Den" writer passed away last week and many in the local sports media have been reflecting on his legacy of coverage of the team.

Jimmy shared his memories of John with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Thursday's show along with the current state of the Cubs team.

Watch his segments on Thursday's show by clicking on the video above or below.