Lolla Day 1 ends early after Grant Park evacuated due to weather

CHICAGO – Lollapalooza was evacuated Thursday night due to severe weather over Grant Park.

Day One of the 4-day music festival came to an early end around 9 p.m. when festival goers were alerted via the app and performers the park was being evacuated.

So @muse just performed in pouring down rain. Then Matt Bellamy said they had to leave. #Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/K9b0adOZs8 — Dead Eyes (@DeadEyes105) August 4, 2017

The night's headliners, Muse and Lorde were forced to cut their sets short.

Tonight's performances will not resume. Please make your way toward shelter, away from Grant Park. pic.twitter.com/3BTAU2Lhf1 — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 4, 2017

Gutted. City/police made us leave the stage tonight 3 songs in at #Lollapalooza . Due to weather/lightning. Nightmare! — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) August 4, 2017

they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can 💔 — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017

Crowd awesome, we'll be back, hope lolla book us next year to make up. — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) August 4, 2017

The 4-day festival kicked off earlier in the day under a mix of clouds and sun.

The rain came through a few times, most heavily around 9 p.m. causing some revelers to head for the exits a little early.

Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Muse and Arcade Fire are headlining this year's event. The music festival runs from Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Over 170 acts are booked for the four-day festival. The full lineup is on the Lollapalooza's website

