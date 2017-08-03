Lolla Day 1 ends early after Grant Park evacuated due to weather

CHICAGO – Lollapalooza was evacuated Thursday night due to severe weather over Grant Park.
Day One of the 4-day music festival came to an early end around 9 p.m. when festival goers were alerted via the app and performers the park was being evacuated.
The night's headliners, Muse and Lorde were forced to cut their sets short.
The 4-day festival kicked off earlier in the day under a mix of clouds and sun.
The rain came through a few times, most heavily around 9 p.m. causing some revelers to head for the exits a little early.
Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Muse and Arcade Fire are headlining this year's event. The music festival runs from Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Over 170 acts are booked for the four-day festival. The full lineup is on the Lollapalooza's website
And you can find more information at our Lollapalooza coverage page.