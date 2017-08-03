Man charged in Mount Prospect home break-in captured on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. -- Police in Mount Prospect have charged a man in a home break-in that was captured on security video.

Scott Weissert, 55, of Arlington Heights is charged with one count of residential burglary.

Weissart was captured on the home's surveillance camera kicking in the door on July 23.

A 16-year-old girl upstairs heard the commotion, locked herself in a bedroom and hid.

When the man ran up the stairs and tried to open the bedroom door, the child screamed and scared him away.

He already has several prior burglary convictions.