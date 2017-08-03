New Cubs pitcher Justin Wilson has an active start to his Cubs career

CHICAGO – Whenever a new player comes into the a clubhouse, the key is to try and find a way to fit in quickly.

That can be especially challenging for a player who comes into a situation which locker room chemistry is extremely good. Getting along with teammates is a key component for this new player, sometimes even as much as their play on the field.

You could say that Justin Wilson did that as he joined the Cubs in a trade from the Tigers on Monday.

When he joined the bullpen for the first time on Tuesday, he quickly joined in one of their traditions.

Welcome to the party, Justin Wilson! You're going to fit in just fine. #ThatsCub pic.twitter.com/hhjBd70LT9 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 2, 2017

After a homer by Ian Happ in the second inning of the Cubs game against the Diamondbacks, Wilson was quick to join in a bullpen tradition after the blast.

The Cubs’ Twitter account posted this video of Wilson getting right in the middle of the dance circle and showing off his moves for his new teammates as a celebration for the blast. The performance caught the attention of a number of people on Social Media and earned praise from a number of fans.

Unfortunately for the pitcher, his debut on the mound with the team wasn’t quite as impressive. Wilson entered Wednesday’s game in the 8th inning with the team down 2-0 and allowed a run on a hit along with two walks.

But Wilson will get another opportunity to pitch again soon – and probably dance a little more, too.