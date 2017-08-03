Traffic citation dropped in Beecher crash that killed pregnant woman, 3 young sons

WILL COUNTY, Ill. — Prosecutors in Will County have dropped traffic-related charges against the man whose pickup truck ran a red light and killed a woman and her three young sons.

Lindsey Schmidt and sons Owen, Weston and Kaleb were laid to rest Wednesday.

They died last week on their way to vacation bible school in Beecher.

State’s Attorney James Glasgow says the driver of the pickup faces more serious charges in the crash, and dropping the traffic citations makes it easier to pursue the bigger charges.