Cooler weekend with rain possible
-
Weekend starts out hot, then storms bring in cooler weather
-
Cooler but nice weekend ahead
-
Cooler weekend and mostly dry
-
Weekend will be on the cooler side
-
Storms possible during cooler week
-
-
Warm Memorial Day Weekend with scattered storms possible
-
Hot weekend with storms possible
-
Mild temps return for the weekend – storms possible
-
Milder temps for holiday weekend with storms possible
-
Mild weekend with some showers possible
-
-
Cooler and wet week ahead
-
Cooler air remains for rest of the week
-
Cooler air blows in to end the week