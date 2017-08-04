Couple celebrates anniversary where they honeymooned 50 years before: Wrigley Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It was a special day at Wrigley Field for one family for a reason that had nothing to do with baseball.

The Cubs faced the Nationals but the game had a deeper meaning for two life-long fans who made a pilgrimage to the park from La Porte, Indiana.

Jan and Michael Crawford celebrated their Golden Anniversary today at Wrigley Field, where they spend their honeymoon 50 years ago.

Back in 1967, they watched a double header against thre Pirates.

Today they came back with their four children and eight grandkids to watch the team play again and relive a cherished memory.

Back then, Jan said the tickets were a wedding gift. “So we decided to return to the scene of the crime,” she said. “Because of this guy, I was raised on the South Side and was a Sox fan. In fact I have a brother who hasn’t forgiven me yet for converting to being a Cubs fan.”

They’ve raised a family of Cubs fans and today’s pilgrimage to Wrigley Field is significant to mark 50 years together because the team itself represents so much of what happens in marriage; hope and yearning, failure and heartbreak –and ultimately the rewards of loyalty.

“You honor your commitments, because there are going to be ups and downs, in and outs, but if you can stick with it, love conquers, it’s worth it!” Jan says.