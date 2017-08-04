Northwestern professor sent video to friends, family apologizing for involvement in murder: police

CHICAGO — The Northwestern University associate professor wanted for murder sent an apology video to family and friends, according Chicago police. “It’s the biggest mistake of my life,” Wyndham Lathem is quoted as saying in the video, per CNN.

WGN Investigates has learned the video was sent via email, using encryption software, to Lathem’s mother, other family members and friends. Lathem and University of Oxford employee Andrew Warren are both named in arrest warrants in connection to the murder of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau in a State Street apartment building in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. Neighbors told WGN Lathem and the victim had been involved in a romantic relationship.

The Chicago police department’s fugitive task force is working with the U.S. Marshals Service to hunt down Lathem and Warren. The Sun-Times reports the two men walked in a public library in Lake Geneva, Wis., after the murder and a made a $1,000 donation in the victim’s name.

Chicago police say they are not released the video at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.