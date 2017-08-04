Man charged in shooting death of 2 women in northwest suburbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- 31-year-old Ryan C. Yarber has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two women in Crystal Lake, police said.

Police went to a home in the 100 block of Marian Parkway shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday night after receiving a call about a woman with a knife. While on the way there, they received information that there was also a man in the home armed with a gun.

When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Yarber was take into custody soon after. The gun was recovered at the home.

The police have not yet identified the women or their relationship to Yarber.

Police are calling this an isolated incident and have indicated that there is not threat to the public.

Despite the arrest police said the investigation is "ongoing and active" Friday morning.

Yarber was held at the McHenry County Jail.