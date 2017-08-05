10 Illinois communities make list of 100 safest cities in America

CHICAGO — Several cities across Illinois made the list of the Safest Cities in the country.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security released its “Top 100 Safest Cities in America List.”

10 Illinois communities cracked the top 100.

Wheaton came in at number six, the highest ranked Illinois city with only 12 violent crimes in 2016.

Arlington Heights was number 15 followed by Hoffman Estates and Palatine at 16 and 17.

And Mount Prospect rounded out the top 20.

Des Plaines came in at 35, Naperville took the 41st spot and Tinley Park was 46.

Oak Lawn, number 79 and Bolingbrook at 86.

Thornton, Colorado was the safest city in America.

There methodology was based on an analysis of the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with their own internal research. They eliminated cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 50,000. The remaining cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery), property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft), and officer count.

To view the full list with analysis on each city, click here.