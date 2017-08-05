24-year-old female drowns in Lake Michigan, all Gary beaches closed due to high waves

GARY, Ind. — A 24-year-old female drowned at Marquette Beach Saturday, Gary police say.

Several young adults went into Lake Michigan early Saturday morning at Marquette Beach despite signs posted warning about hazardous conditions, say reports. The beach was closed at this time and there was no lifeguard on duty.

Emergency officials received a call around 7:50 a.m. that a woman disappeared under the waves. Both Gary Police Department and Gary Fire Department responded.

The female was later located west of the beach by a passer by. She was declared deceased at scene by the Lake County Coroners office.

High wave warnings have been issued for all Gary Beaches and no swimming is allowed at this time.