Rev. Pervis Thomas talks “Battle of the Blocks” Tournament on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - For a second time, viewers of Sports Feed got the chance to learn about a unique basketball tournament on the South Side of Chicago.

The "Battle of the Blocks" Peace Tournament was created by Reverend Pervis L. Thomas of the New Canaan Land Baptist Chuch and features 16 teams from the West Englewood community.

The single-elimination tournament brings together participants from 16 city blocks in hopes of using basketball as a way to stop the violence in the neighborhoods.

Before this year's event tips off at Nicholson Stem School on the South Side, Rev. Thomas appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the tournament with Jarrett Payton and Andy Masur.

The Pastor Pervis Thomas and the New Canaan Land Church Peace Tournament.

August 7-12th - 4 PM Daily Tipoff

Championship: Saturday, August 12th at 2 PM

Nicholson Stem School Parking Lot

6006 S. Peoria

Chicago, IL 60632