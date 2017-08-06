There’s no place like home for the Chicago Fire in 2017

CHICAGO – For a team that’s already far surpassed expectations already in 2017, there was still a bit of a letdown before a brief “All-Star Break” in Major League Soccer.

Once the top team in the entire league, the Chicago Fire fell back into second place after a pair of losses on the road. It dropped them to five points behind FC Toronto for the lead in the MLS and took away a bit of their summer momentum.

Luckily, their first game after the All-Star Break was at quite a friendly place in 2017 for Veljko Paunovic’s squad.

In continuing their trend for this breakthrough season, the Fire regained their swagger in front of the home fans at Toyota Park on Saturday night. They got the lead early and then extended in the second half against the New England Revolution, producing a 4-1 result that snaps a two-game losing streak to pull within three of Toronto FC in the standings.

More significant, however, is their string of success at home that’s now found its way into the record books.

With the nine consecutive wins at home in a row, the Fire have set a new franchise record for success on their home pitch. This season they’ve yet to lose at home and only have one draw against Montreal on April 1st. Since then it’s been all victories for the team who has sold out their last three contests at Toyota Park.

The home pitch success is also a rarity in the MLS, with the current nine-game win streak ranking second in the history of the league.

Unfortunately for the Fire, the schedule takes them away from home the next two weeks as the Crew in Columbus this Saturday and then the Impact in Montreal on August 16th.

But six of the final ten games of the year are at home, including a possible first place showdown with Toronto FC on August 19th. Recent history would show that the Fire’s chances will be pretty good with the home supporters behind them.