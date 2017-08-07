Former Cubs manager Don Baylor dies at 68

AUSTIN, Texas – Major League Baseball lost one of its most respected players and managers early Monday morning.

Don Baylor, a former All-Star, MVP and manager of the Cubs, died at the age of 68 in his hometown of Austin, Texas after a bout with multiple myeloma. His son confirmed the news to the Austin American Statesman.

Chicago was one of two stops Baylor had as a manager in the major leagues, joining the Cubs in 2000 after the team fired Jim Riggleman. In his second season, Baylor had the Cubs in first place through mid-August before a late season fade, but still finished 88-74. A 34-49 start the following year led to his firing mid-season, as he finished his Cubs career with a 187-220 record.

Baylor was also the first manager of the Colorado Rockies, taking them to the playoffs in their third year of existence in 1995. Overall, Baylor managed in the majors leagues for parts of nine seasons, finishing with a 627-689 record.