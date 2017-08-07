Northwestern professor charged with murder to appear in California court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Northwestern professor charged in the killing of a man inside his River North apartment is set to appear in court in California Monday.

Wyndham Lathem, an associate microbiology professor, and Andrew Warren,a University of Oxford finance officer, are accused of killing 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau.

Lathem turned himself in through the guidance of his attorney last Friday in the San Francisco area. Warren, a second suspect, surrendered separately also in the Bay Area.

Attorney Barry Sheppard says Lathem will likely waive extradition to Chicago when he appears in court Monday.

Lathem was alone when he surrendered Friday to U.S. Marshalls. Investigators say he looked disheveled, exhausted from being on the run, and is not doing well psychologically.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said late Saturday that Lathem was under intensive observation at the local jail.

Police began looking for Lathem and Warren on July 27th, after finding Duranleau's body stabbed to death in Lathem's apartment.

It is suspected that Lathem had a personal relationship with Duranleau but police have not disclosed details on that relationship.