CHICAGO — A commuter rail line wants to honor teachers.

The South Shore line is offering free rides to educators in northwest Indiana, South Bend and Chicago, starting today through August 13th.

From 8/7-8/13, educators can ride the SSL for FREE on off-peak weekday & all weekend trains w/valid school ID.https://t.co/CRzwdZM81u pic.twitter.com/f5u8oGfAiv — South Shore Line (@southshoreline) July 24, 2017

The offer is good on all off-peak and weekend trains.

All you have to do is present a valid school I.D. for a free passage.