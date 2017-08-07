Walter Payton College Prep ranked best school in America

CHICAGO — Five of the top 10 best public high schools in America are from Chicagoland.

Niche, a website that analyzes schools and colleges in America, has released their ranking of the best public high schools in the country.

Walter Payton College Prep tops the list as the number one best public high school. The second and third best schools are Northside College Preparatory High School and Adlai E. Stevenson High School, respectively.

Niche uses data from the U.S. Department of Education, combined with extensive analysis of statistics, test scores, teacher quality and student/parent feed back to come up with their ranking.

Illinois Math and Science Academy and Whitney Young Magnet High School also made the top 10, ranking 5th and 6th.

For the full list, with analysis on each school, click here.

Chicagoland schools ranked in Top 10 Best Public High Schools in America:

1. Walter Payton College Prep

2. Northside College Prep High School

3. Adlai E. Stevenson High School

5. Illinois Math and Science Academy

6. Whitney Young Magnet High School