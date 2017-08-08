6 injured in crash on Chicago’s Northwest Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Six people were sent to hospitals after a collision involving a car and van on the city's Northwest Side.

The accident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Elston, between Montrose and Lawrence.

The fire department says the van carrying four adults and a child was leaving evening church services when the collision happened.

The driver of the car was also hurt.

They were all taken to hospitals in Chicago, Evanston and Park Ridge.

None of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening.