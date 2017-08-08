Blackhawks announcer Eddie Olczyk diagnosed with Colon Cancer

CHICAGO – His commentary on the team’s games has been one of the mainstays in a memorable era of Chicago Blackhawks hockey.

On Tuesday, Eddie Olczyk revealed to those fans who’ve listened to him through the years that he’s going through one of the greatest battles of his life.

The announcer released a statement through the Blackhawks revealing that he is currently undergoing treatment for Colon Cancer.

“I have been diagnosed with a form of colon cancer and am currently undergoing treatment for the disease. I have been working with outstanding health care professionals and expect to be back in the broadcast booth after I complete my treatment,” said Olczyk in a statement released by the team. “Having the support and encouragement from my family, the Chicago Blackhawks organization, NBC Sports and all my friends and fans means the world to me and will give me continued strength to beat this.

“My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as we focus our attention on my treatments.”

According to Dr. Michael Terry, Olczyk underwent a procedure to remove the tumor last week.

“He is recovering well from the procedure and will be undergoing further treatment in the coming weeks, including chemotherapy,” said Dr. Terry in a statement released by the team. “We look forward to his return to good health after the completion of his treatment.”

Olczyk has been a commentator for Blackhawks games on television with Pat Foley since the 2006-2007 season. He was a member of the Blackhawks during three of his 17-years as an NHL player.

“Eddie Olczyk is a treasured member of the Chicago Blackhawks family and we will be supportive of him as he fights this disease,” said Blackhawks CEO John McDonough in a statement released through the team. “We encourage our fans to keep him in their thoughts as we all look forward to having him back in good health as soon as possible.”