Pitcher Reynaldo Lopez becomes the latest White Sox prospect to get major league call-up

CHICAGO – Another one of the White Sox coveted prospects will be putting on the silver and black for the first time on Friday.

Before the start of Tuesday’s game against the Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field, general manager Rick Hahn confirmed that the team will call up pitcher Reynaldo Lopez from Triple-A Charlotte. He’ll join the team on Friday and star that night’s game against the Royals at home.

Lopez joins infielder Yoan Moncada as one of the team’s major prospects to receive their call-up over the past month. He was acquired in the trade with the Nationals in December that sent Adam Eaton to Washington.

He’ll take the place of Mike Pelfrey in the rotation as he now goes to the bullpen for likely the remained of the 2017 season.

Lopez became known for his strikeout prowess during his time with Triple-A Charlotte this season. In 121 innings of work he had 131 strikeouts – just one behind Lucas Sims of Gwinnett for the lead in the International League. Four times this season he struck out ten-or-more batters in a game and in his final start Sunday fanned nine in five innings of work.

He also sported a 6-7 record with a 3.21 ERA in 22 starts.