CHICAGO — Two people were injured this afternoon when a car crashed into a CTA Pink Line train station.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. at Central Park and Ogden in North Lawndale.

Police say a car veered off the road, hit a 59-year-old pedestrian and then the station.

That pedestrian and another person were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back with updates.