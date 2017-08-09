× Cubs and White Sox unveil ‘Nickname’ jerseys for Players Weekend

CHICAGO – In the final weekend of August, Major League Baseball will let their players show off a little personality with their jerseys.

On Wednesday, in honor of their inaugural Players Weekend, the Cubs and White Sox revealed the special uniforms they will wear from August 25th-27th.

These alternate jerseys not only feature a different color than their traditional jerseys, but also sport a unique nickname for each player.

Here are the jerseys the Cubs will wear during their series with the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park during the last weekend in August.

As you can see, each player gets his own personal nickname. Javier Baez is going with “El Mago” while Carl Edwards Jr goes with “Carl’s Jr” in reference to the fast food restaurant.

The #WhiteSox will wear special nickname uniforms for the inaugural Players Weekend from Aug. 25-27. pic.twitter.com/UQN9V8X7QA — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 9, 2017

The White Sox will sport these jerseys when they host the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field August 25-27th. It combines the team’s signature black color with Red, a color used by the team at times during the 1970s and 1980s.