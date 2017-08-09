FeedonThis: Of Bears, White Sox and nicknames in 140 or Less

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - One of our favorite segments made a return to Sports Feed on Wednesday evening.

"140 or Less" gave Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman the chance to express their feelings on a trio of topics in sports in the form of a Tweet.

Wednesday's topics were the best thing to watch in the Bears' preseason opener, the White Sox best pitcher in 2020 and favorite nicknames for the hosts.

That's part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Cubs fans got a jolt towards the end of their game with the Giants on Wednesday - and no it wasn't a loss to one of the worst teams in the National League.

Instead it was the hamstring injury to Willson Contreras - arguably the team's best player of late.

Josh and Jarrett discussed the impact of his hamstring injury in the video above.

When you win three games, every position is a bit concerning.

But last season the tight end position became a bit of a liability after the injury to Zach Miller forced a number of unproven players into the position.

With a few additions in 2017 along with the return of Miller, can tight end be a strength for the Bears?

Hear Jarrett and Josh's discussion in the video above.