LeBron vs MJ debate sparked again by Bears rookie QB Mitch Trubisky

CHICAGO — The Bears rookie quarter back, Mitch Trubisky, is in some deep water after a very controversial comment he made in an interview on WSCR-AM 670,Wednesday.

When asked to name the greatest basketball player of all time, the Ohioan said LeBron James.

His answer was quickly followed by “…can I say that?”

Trubisky went on to explain that since he’s from LeBron’s home state, he can’t help the bias.

“I grew up watching LeBron. That’s really all I know,” he said in the interview.

Chicago knows that the right answer to a question regarding the greatest ever in basketball is Michael Jordan.

“I didn’t get to see (Michael) Jordan in person…” explained Trubisky in the interview. “…I’m a big fan of both. I appreciate greatness. I’m not one to like sit there and sit back and compare them all day like everyone else does on TV and stuff, but they’re both great players and there’s an argument for both sides — stats, rings, whatever you want to do about it. But I just hope to meet them someday. They’re both the greatest at what they do.”

We’ll let this slide this time Trubisky.