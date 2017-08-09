Man killed, 6 injured in shooting near police headquarters in Bronzeville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and six people were injured after a shooting on the street near Chicago police headquarters.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near 37th and Michigan Avenue in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

All of the victims were standing on a sidewalk when someone fired at the group.

Of the seven shot, five of them are women.

Most of the victims were shot in the leg, but a man was hit in the back and did not survive.

The man has been identified as 29-year-old Ajilla Mitchell.