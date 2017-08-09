Matt Verderame talks Cubs and NFL on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He was supposed to be on Sports Feed talk about the Chicago Bears and the NFL.

After all John Fox's team starts the preseason on Thursday night while the rest of the league gets underway this weekend.

But before he could appear on the show, something major happened to the Cubs and their chances to win another World Series title. Catcher Willson Contreras injured his right hamstring running out a ground ball in the 8th inning of a 3-1 loss to the Giants on Wednesday and may end up on the disabled list.

Since he also writes about baseball for FanSided, the lead NFL Football writer for that website also discussed Contreras' injury with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

Watch Matt's segments on Wednesday's show by clicking on the video above or below.