The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $382 million after Tuesday night’s drawing produced no winner.

The next drawing is Friday, August 11.

It’ll be the sixth biggest jackpot in the 15-year history of the game.

Four tickets in Tuesday night’s drawing matched the five white balls and are worth a million dollars each.

By the way, tonight’s Powerball jackpot is more than $300 million.