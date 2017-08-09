For more weather visit: http://wgntv.com/weather/
Warm and pleasant with possible storms later
-
Cubs game against Diamondbacks underway after rain delay
-
Warm Memorial Day Weekend with scattered storms possible
-
Warm week with storms possible
-
Lollapalooza 2017 kicks off: Everything you need to know
-
Flash Flood Warning issued for 7 Illinois counties, including Cook
-
-
Several more days of hot weather – storms possibly too
-
Storms possible during cooler week
-
Hot weekend with storms possible
-
Milder temps for holiday weekend with storms possible
-
Mild temps return for the weekend – storms possible
-
-
Illinois rivers continue to rise, and more rain expected
-
Flood, storm clean up continues after another round of storms hits Chicago area
-
Chicago’s first 90-degree day looks to come early this year