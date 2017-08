Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO-- Students, parents and teachers found a unique way to sound off about funding Chicago Public Schools.

They set up on the 606 trail Thursday, to call for less borrowing and more tax dollars for education.

Demonstrators arranged desks along the trail near Humboldt Blvd. to draw attention to the issue.

They called for a progressive tax plan that includes releasing TIF funds and reinstating Chicago's corporate head tax to generate more revenue for schools.