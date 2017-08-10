Fatal police-involved shooting in Dyer after chase in Illinois

DYER, Ind. — One person was killed in a police-involved shooting in Dyer, Indiana after a chase with a stolen car that hit a pedestrian in Sauk Village.

The situation started early Thursday morning in Crete, Illinois.

Crete police got into a chase with the driver of a stolen vehicle that ended up stealing another car.

More on the deadly police chase and shooting that started in Crete and ended in Dyer, IN pic.twitter.com/YEm2x0Ta1q — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) August 10, 2017

After stealing the second vehicle, the offender hit a pedestrian near the Marathon gas station at Sauk Trail and Jeffery in Sauk Village. The offender did not stop.

Crete police attended to the pedestrian, who is in critical condition, and terminated the chase.

The stolen vehicle was driven up to Lake County, Indiana, where an officer there shot and killed the offender.

It is unknown if the officer involved in the shooting was from Dyer or St. John.

An investigation of the police-involved shooting is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.