Man kills wife, son then attempts to hurt himself in Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ill. — Glenwood police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide.

The police chief says that a call came in to 911 from a man who said he had just killed his wife and son.

When police arrived they found the man in his garage with self-inflicted wounds to his wrist.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Inside police found his wife and son dead.

It is not known at this time the cause of death.

A family friend says that he knew of no problems the family was having and they always seemed to be very nice.