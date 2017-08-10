Man shot and killed during attempted carjacking in Noble Square

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed after resisting a carjacking in the city's Noble Square neighborhood.
The 28-year-old victim was dropping off a friend at about 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Greenview.
Another man got out of a nearby car, and tried to steal the victim's Infinity sedan.
As the victim tried to drive away, the carjacker fired shots into the car, which ran into a parked vehicle after the driver was hit in the torso.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.