Man shot and killed during attempted carjacking in Noble Square

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed after resisting a carjacking in the city's Noble Square neighborhood.

The 28-year-old victim was dropping off a friend at about 2 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of North Greenview.

Another man got out of a nearby car, and tried to steal the victim's Infinity sedan.

As the victim tried to drive away, the carjacker fired shots into the car, which ran into a parked vehicle after the driver was hit in the torso.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody.

